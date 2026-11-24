Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Chelsea hope will now happen after reaching a decision on whether or not to sack Xabi Alonso.

After a bright start, the season has quickly turned sour for under-fire Chelsea boss, Xabi Alonso. The Blues have lost four of their last five matches – winning only against a truly diabolical Manchester United side – were bounced out of the League Cup by Liverpool, and look lost at sea defensively.

Alonso appears powerless to arrest the slide in a season in which many tipped Chelsea to challenge for the title, or at the very least secure Champions League qualification.

The absence of European football and thus having free midweeks should, in theory, give Chelsea a huge advantage over many of their domestic rivals.

It’s not panned out that way so far, but according to trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s hierarchy aren’t ready to press the panic button just yet.

Taking to YouTube late on Monday night, Romano revealed Chelsea are standing by Alonso during this difficult spell.

Furthermore, the club maintain belief that over the course of the full campaign, Chelsea will feel the benefits of the free midweeks and reel in those above them.

With the international breaks now over until March and the European games about to come thick and fast, Chelsea expect Alonso’s side to fly up the table over the coming months.

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Chelsea decide against sacking Xabi Alonso

Romano explained: “Chelsea are experiencing a difficult time. Chelsea are not winning games. That’s the reality.

“In the last I think five games, four defeats for Chelsea. So it’s not been at Chelsea level.

“At the same time, the message I’m getting it’s a very clear message around Xabi Alonso – Chelsea trust their manager.

“Chelsea owners, Chelsea directors, Chelsea as a club go in the same direction and they believe in Alonso. They trust

Alonso. They want to give time to Alonso.

“So obviously it’s not ideal the situation right now but Chelsea are backing and supporting Alonso. Chelsea are trusting him a lot.

“Not having European football means that Chelsea believe during the week compared to when you have European football and you have to travel, you don’t have that much time to train and work hard. Now they will have the time to go in a clear direction, follow the coach and build the tactical and technical project they have in mind with Alonso.

“It’s the same project they sold to the players over the summer and they are absolutely believing in, so Chelsea are with Xabi.”

Romano concluded by declaring Chelsea are “not planning a change”.

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