Chelsea submit improved bid to sign defender who’s already agreed personal terms

Chelsea have submitted an improved offer for Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarria after the Spaniard made it clear he wants to complete a move to Stamford Bridge, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Blues opened talks with Rayo last month by lodging a bid worth €15million, but were surprised when the LaLiga club responded by demanding €25million for the 28-year-old.

As we previously revealed, Chelsea considered walking away from negotiations after Rayo’s asking price bombshell, believing the valuation was excessive.

However, Chavarria’s representatives, together with intermediaries working on the deal, have continued to push behind the scenes in an effort to keep negotiations alive.

We understand those efforts have now paid off, with Chelsea increasing their offer to around €20million.

Sources have confirmed Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and has now informed Rayo Vallecano that he expects the club to find a compromise and allow him to complete the move.

The left-back’s determination to secure the transfer has been underlined by his absence from Rayo’s pre-season preparations.

TEAMtalk understands Chavarria has not featured in any of the club’s summer friendlies as he waits for permission to travel to west London.

Chelsea remain confident an agreement can be reached, with all parties keen to avoid a prolonged transfer saga.

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Chelsea left-back plans post-Cucurella revealed

Chelsea already have Dutch international Jorrel Hato in place after signing him last summer, but sources insist the club’s plan was always to add another experienced left-back following Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid.

While Hato is viewed as a long-term cornerstone of Chelsea’s defence, the Blues believe Chavarria’s experience in LaLiga would provide Xabi Alonso with an immediate, reliable option as the club continues to reshape its back line ahead of the new season.

We can also reveal that, despite moving aggressively for Chavarria, Alonso has been hugely impressed by the progress of highly-rated youngster Landon Emenalo during pre-season.

Sources close to the club have told TEAMtalk that Alonso is seriously considering keeping the 18-year-old in his first-team squad this season rather than sending him out on loan.

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