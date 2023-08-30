Chelsea agree £45m deal with Prem rivals for classy forward to take spending under Todd Boehly beyond £1billion

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £45million deal for Manchester City forward Cole Palmer that will take their spending under Todd Boehly past the £1billion mark.

The American has now spent more than £300m in each of the three windows he has been in charge, with the 21-year-old poised to become the latest addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, won the age group Euros with England in the summer.

According to The Times, Chelsea have reached an agreement with City for the Wythenshawe-born player, who was a winner with England Under-21s at the European Championships over the summer.

Palmer also scored the opening goal in Man City’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal earlier this month, before he also netted in their Super Cup triumph over Sevilla.

However, he’s only featured for 10 minutes in City’s first three Premier League outings and that was in the one game – a 3-0 victory at Burnley on the opening weekend of the season.

Palmer has registered six goals and two assists in 41 games for Pep Guardiola’s men, with 25 of those appearances coming last season as City won the Treble.

Chelsea closing in on City star

Brighton previously saw a £30m bid for Palmer rejected earlier in the window, with Guardiola speaking about the player at the time: “I don’t know [if he will stay]. When we arrived I had the opinion that he wanted to leave but now I don’t know.

“I don’t think a loan is going to happen. He’s going to stay or he’s going to be sold.”

Palmer’s imminent switch will come as good news for Pochettino, who has lost both Christopher Nkunku and Carney Chukwuemeka to injuries.

The City star will also follow Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu in joining the Boehly revolution.

