Insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have now agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho, with the deal structure revealed.

Garnacho has been on the radar of the Blues for months. After the end of last season, when the winger complained about his role in the Europa League final, Ruben Amorim decided he wasn’t going to work at United.

Since then, the Red Devils have attempted to push Garnacho out, but have revealed their position, so clubs knew they didn’t have to reach United’s valuation.

What’s more, it’s long been known Chelsea is the winger’s preferred destination, and they have slowly worn down the Red Devils.

Now, transfer insider Romano has confirmed the deal is done for the winger to join the Blues on a seven-year contract, for £40million.

Though United have not got what they wanted in terms of value, they have inserted a 10 per cent sell on clause in Garnacho’s deal.

The winger is expected to be with Chelsea for his medical on Friday.

United cave, but not too far

TEAMtalk was aware in early August that United wanted to receive £50million for Garnacho.

However, Chelsea expected they were going to land him for significantly less.

That’s as they believed the Red Devils were going to cave, knowing they wanted to sell Garnacho and had no other clubs lining up for him.

That they sold him for £40million means they have caved a bit, but not quite as far as it might’ve been expected, and that they have inserted a sell-on clause is ideal for United, even though Garnacho is on a seven-year deal, suggesting they might not see any of that money for a while.

