Chelsea have agreed personal terms with an Argentine defender who’ll sign a six-year contract, and talks over a club-to-club agreement that will contain a crucial clause are advanced.

The Blues are continuing to hoover up world football’s brightest young talent and their latest move is taking them to Argentina.

Chelsea have identified Boca Juniors centre-back, Aaron Anselmino, as a player worthy of their youthful recruitment drive, though aren’t the only club in town.

Real Madrid too explored a move for the 19-year-old, but it’s Chelsea who are primed to win the race.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have struck a full agreement on personal terms with Anselmino.

The player has agreed to sign a six-year contract and discussions between the clubs regarding the transfer fee and one critical clause are advancing.

Anselmino’s current deal with Boca Juniors contains a release clause worth $25m/£19.8m. Various reports have claimed the Blues believe a deal can be sealed for a figure below the release clause.

Chelsea made fresh contact with Boca Juniors on Friday night and per Romano, a deal is close to being forged between the clubs.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Understand Chelsea are closing in on Aaron Anselmino deal after contact last night!

“Agreement at final stages with Boca Juniors. Personal terms agreed on six year deal.”

Boca Juniors make one final request

Boca Juniors do have one particular demand they want satisfying before giving the final seal of approval to the deal.

The Argentine side hope to loan Anselmino back to the club for a minimum of six months, though that’s not expected to be a request that will derail the move.

Romano concluded by stating Anselmino to Chelsea will receive his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation “soon”.

