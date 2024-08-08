Chelsea announce latest signing after sinking Real Madrid, with Gallagher, Omorodion transfers next

Chelsea new signing Aaron Anselmino - (image via official Chelsea website - www.chelseafc.com)

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of a Real Madrid target on a seven-year contract, and announcements regarding Conor Gallagher and Samu Omorodion’s transfers are up next.

The Blues have made it their mission to stockpile as many of world football’s brightest young stars as they can. Their transfer policy is viewed as a risky one by many, though the roaring success of Cole Palmer last season does suggest the strategy can pay huge dividends if the right players arrive.

Speaking of which, Chelsea officially confirmed their latest acquisition via their official website on Thursday.

The Blues confirmed the signing of Boca Juniors centre-back, Aaron Anselmino, who has penned a seven-year deal.

The 19-year-old Argentine had been monitored by Real Madrid, though Los Blancos ultimately chose to explore other moves and Chelsea did not require a second invitation to seal a deal.

Anselmino is a right-footed centre-back who is highly regarded in his native Argentina.

It is in his home country where Anselmino will continue to hone his craft after Chelsea confirmed the player will spend the 2024/25 season loaned back to Boca Juniors.

Anselmino’s contract with Boca Juniors did contain a $25m/£19.7m release clause. However, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal has been completed for a fee below that figure.

The exact amount the Blues have paid wasn’t divulged. Prior reports out of Argentina stated the deal would be worth roughly $22m/£17.4m.

Gallagher, Omorodion transfers up next

Elsewhere, Chelsea are on the cusp of selling Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid and bringing Samu Omorodion the other way.

Gallagher is the subject of an agreed deal worth €42m/£36m and the all-action midfielder has already landed in Madrid.

The 24-year-old has passed a medical too and will soon sign a five-year contract to officially seal the deal.

Moving the other way in an entirely separate deal is striker Samu Omorodion.

Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, transfer guru Romano provided the latest on the 20-year-old’s switch.

“Understand Chelsea are planning to book medical for Samu Omorodion in Paris today,” declared the reporter.

“Deal done for £34.5m to Atletico Madrid, Omorodion will sign seven year contract after medical.”

