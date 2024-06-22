Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Brazilian superstar-in-waiting Estevao Willian, and the full details in what’s being heralded as a “huge” coup have come to light.

Estevao, 17, is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents Brazilian football has produced this side of the millennium.

The electric attacker plies his trade at club level for Palmeiras where despite his tender age, he’s already made 23 first-team appearances. The left-footer’s natural position is on the right wing.

Chelsea have made it their mission to snap up as many rising young South American stars as they can.

Estevao represented a can’t miss opportunity and the Blues pushed hard to strike a deal with both Palmeiras and the player.

According to Chelsea’s official website, Estevao can now be considered a Blues player.

A club statement began: “Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer.”

As mentioned, Blues fans will have a year to wait before seeing their newest Brazilian gem up close and personal.

Estevao will move to England after turning 18 in 2025 and also after playing for Palmeiras in the expanded Club World Cup. That tournament is due to take place in the summer of 2025 between June 15 – July 13.

Full details in Estevao Willian transfer

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano labelled the move a “huge one” for Chelsea. The reporter also divulged several key details in the agreement.

Firstly, the total fee Chelsea have committed to in the transfer is €61m/£51.6m.

€34m/£28.7m will be paid to Palmeiras up front, while the remaining €27m/£22.8m is made up through add-ons.

The add-ons are split into three separate categories, with €6m relating to appearances over the next year with Palmeiras, €17m based on Estevao being a “multi-season starter” at Chelsea, and the final €4m revolving around individual achievements in the future.

Romano also noted there is a Ballon d’Or clause in the agreed terms.

Regarding the contract length, in keeping with the recent trend at Chelsea Estevao has signed a mammoth deal.

Romano concluded Estevao has agreed a whopping eight-year contract running until 2033. The 17-year-old will be aged 26 when his first Blues contract expires.

