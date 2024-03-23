Chelsea ‘attracted’ to Barcelona forward, with new boss key to transfer of former Prem star

Chelsea are 'attracted to' the situation of Ferran Torres at Barcelona

Chelsea are reportedly ‘attracted’ by the situation of Ferran Torres at Barcelona, as a new manager at the club could make or break his time there.

Torres has been plying his trade with the La Liga giants since January 2022, when he left Manchester City. He played just one proper season in England, winning the Premier League before looking for a way out the next campaign.

Barcelona offered that, and the winger has made over 100 appearances for them since.

In those games, he’s scored 25 goals and assisted a further 13 – 11 goals and four assists have come this season.

Interest from Premier League outfits has returned of late, partly because it’s known Barcelona will have to sell if they want to improve their side in the summer.

Arsenal are one of the main names in the hunt, while they also hold an interest on Torres’ attacking teammate Raphinha.

It’s suggested Torres and Raphinha are some of the main names Barca will look to cash in on.

While the Gunners could be the beneficiaries of that decision, Chelsea are also in the hunt for the former.

Chelsea ‘attracted to’ Torres

According to Todo Fichajes, the Blues have been ‘attracted to’ the situation of the winger.

That’s as they know he’s likely to be shown the door in the coming months.

It’s said Barcelona are looking to make back the £47million they paid to Man City for Torres in 2022.

And given he is ‘not performing enough’ to prove it was worth Barca paying that for him, his departure ‘could be imminent’. In some games that’s true, but the winger scored a hat-trick and assisted the other goal in a 4-2 victory in January.

New manager could decide future

It seems Torres’ Barcelona future is not entirely decided yet though, which could mean Chelsea might fail in their pursuit.

Indeed, Xavi’s departure from the Nou Camp could have a bearing on what happens to the winger.

The report states that move ‘could be a fundamental factor in the continuity’ of the Barca side for Torres.

While it’s said he is not playing the minutes that ‘he would like to have’ at the moment – he’s started 10 league games this season – a new coach ‘could decide to rely on his services on a regular basis’.

It remains to be seen who that coach is and if that’s the case, though.

At the moment, his departure looks almost nailed on, and the free-spending Blues would have no problems dropping £47million on a transfer as long as it does not harm them in terms of Financial FairPlay.

