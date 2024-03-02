Chelsea battling local rivals for homegrown £15m replacement of recent signing whose time is up

Chelsea are reportedly battling West Ham for £15m-rated English Gent left-back Archie Brown, as Marc Cucurella is ‘potentially up for sale’.

It’s likely there’s going to be a good deal of movement in the Blues’ defence in the summer. Thiago Silva now looks certain to move on from the club at the end of his deal, previously signing a one-year extension.

The left-back position will surely see one or two moves, too.

Multiple reports have suggested that Ian Maatsen, currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, will be allowed to leave permanently in the summer, and he’s stated he “would like to come back” to the Bundesliga side if possible.

Also out on loan is Lewis Hall, who’s up north with Newcastle United – they have an option to buy him in the summer, though Eddie Howe has suggested he’s not certain whether or not the Magpies will take that option.

Cucurella could also be on the way out. Chelsea were open to offers for him in the summer, which came to no avail, and he’s played just nine times in the Premier League this season, largely when Ben Chilwell was out injured, before he picked up his own injury.

It’s not been the best of spells at Chelsea for Cucurella as a whole – Chilwell is the obvious first choice when fit, despite the fact the Spaniard was signed for £63million to give him competition.

As a result, the Standard suggests the former Brighton man ‘is potentially up for sale’ and it would not be a surprise if that were to be the case.

Brown identified as left-back replacement

To replace him if he does go, Chelsea have identified Gent man Brown.

Indeed, the Standard states the Blues are ‘monitoring’ the £15million-rated left-back as they consider him a good option.

So too do local rivals West Ham, who are also looking to spruce up the left-hand side of their defence.

That’s as Aaron Cresswell is ‘potentially ready to leave’ in the summer, and as such a useful deputy to Emerson Palmieri is needed.

Both sides seemingly see Brown as a deputy to their starters to begin with. He has only played one full season of senior football, with Lausanne Sport in the Swiss Super League, before moving to Gent in the summer, where he’s played the majority of games.

Brown has assisted twice this season, and has been part of a rather tight defence for his side.

Brown ticks a lot of Chelsea boxes

His versatility – Brown is able to play anywhere down the left flank as well as at centre-back – seems to just be the tip of the iceberg regarding why he’s wanted by Chelsea.

Todd Boehly has made a habit of recruiting under-25 players that look like they’ll become stars, and 21-year-old Brown has impressed as he’s risen through the ranks.

What’s more, Chelsea have sold a lot of homegrown players that came through the academy of late, given they go down as pure profit on the books, helping with Financial FairPlay and allowing them to spend big money on new talent.

That said, adding homegrown players to ensure they’re still within the Premier League’s quota of eight is ideal, and Brown is an Englishman who came through the ranks at Derby, so he ticks that box.

Also in the mix for him are Juventus, AC Milan, Nice and Lyon, so Chelsea will need to put a good offer to the left-back if they want to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

