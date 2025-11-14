Chelsea are set to sign a Liverpool linked star in a coup for Enzo Maresca's side

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Independiente del Valle defender Deinner Ordonez, according to Fabrizio Romano, in a significant transfer coup for the Blues.

The 16-year-old Ecu is considered to be one of the most exciting talents in South America and has been scouted by a host of top European clubs.

The Blues have a history of poaching the best youngsters from around the globe, and that trend is continuing under Enzo Maresca, with Ordonez set to arrive in the future.

There has been a lot of speculation over the player’s future recently, with a recent report by Empire of the Kop naming Liverpool as suitors, for example.

But according to respected journalist Romano, Chelsea have beaten the Reds to the centre-back’s signature.

“Deinner Ordonez to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached today for 16 year 16-year-old talented defender to join the Chelsea project,” Romano posted on X.

“Independiente del Valle accepted all conditions as Chelsea anticipate 3 top European clubs. The Ecuadorian will arrive in January 2028.

Chelsea have high hopes after transfer agreed

Independiente del Valle are renowned for having one of the best academies on the globe, with a plethora of classy stars having come through their ranks.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Kendry Paez, and Willian Pacho all started out at the Ecuador side.

Chelsea will hope to replicate the success they’ve had with £115m signing Caicedo with Ordonez.

But for now, Ordonez will continue his development for Independiente del Valle for the next few years, which they seem to believe is best for his development.

The defender is certainly one to keep an eye out for in the future – remember the name.

