Chelsea boss Maresca ready to banish record-breaker as insider confirms bid for better option sent

Chelsea have sent an offer to Villarreal for Filip Jorgensen

Enzo Maresca is reportedly willing to get rid of a record-breaking recent Chelsea signing, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a bid has already been lodged for his replacement.

The Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge has been brutal for some players. Academy star Mason Mount was unable to stay, and the same could be true of Conor Gallagher, who’s in a very similar position this summer, and may be sold.

There have been sales of a number of academy players of late, and men who have been deemed not good enough have been pushed out in order for potential big names of the future to be brought in.

One of those that could be shown the door this summer is Djordje Petrovic.

The former New England Revolution goalkeeper became the MLS side’s highest sale, and brought in the largest fee for an MLS goalkeeper, when Chelsea signed him just last summer for approximately £14million.

And while he played 23 Premier League games last term, it has been suggested that neither he nor fellow goalkeeper Robert Sanchez have done enough to secure their place with the Blues.

The Athletic now reports that Petrovic could be sold this summer, just a year on from his signing.

That’s as Chelsea want to go in a different direction in between the sticks.

DON’T MISS: Nine Chelsea transfer targets at Euro 2024 as Enzo Maresca evolution unfolds

Chelsea approach Jorgensen

TEAMtalk sources have stated the Blues were in contact with Filip Jorgensen earlier this summer, in a bid to understand what it would take to secure the signing of the Villarreal goalkeeper.

Recent reports have suggested that the 22-year-old remains firmly on the club’s list of goalkeeper options.

Now, transfer insider Romano states an approach has been made for him.

It’s stated that Chelsea have sent a bid in the region of £17million to Villarreal for Jorgensen’s services.

And they have already had good news in the pursuit of the goalkeeper, who’s one of three options Maresca wants to pursue, along with Andriy Lunin and Mads Hermansen.

Indeed, Romano reports Jorgensen is keen on the move after personal talks recently.

It could, therefore, be a fast process if Villarreal are willing to sell their stopper.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen, though. Jorgensen missed just two La Liga games last season, with the club finishing mid-table, so he is likely to be a man they want to keep on board.

READ MORE: Every signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge