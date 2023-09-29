Chelsea in box seat for enraged Serie A striker as Pochettino knows he’s too good to miss

Chelsea could reportedly be the best-placed side to land Victor Osimhen, and the club know a deal for him could be too good to miss out on.

Chelsea were one of the sides that were interested in the signing of Osimhen this summer. They were alongside big names such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

It’s unsurprising so many top clubs went after the striker, following his fantastic campaign last time out.

Indeed, Osimhen bagged 26 goals and five assists in Serie A as he helped Napoli to their first league title in 33 years. However, the Serie A side kept him under wraps, as they asked for £170million for his services.

As such, he’s stayed put in Naples, and has been banging in the goals yet again, having scored four times in six league games so far this season.

The situation at the club is far from a happy one for the Nigerian striker, though.

While he’s been in good form, he’s threatening legal action against the club for videos on social media mocking him.

That’s caused the transfer race for him to explode into life again, with it looking much more likely he’ll leave the club now than it did in the summer.

Chelsea best-placed club for Osimhen

Chelsea ‘could be the best-placed club to land Osimhen if he forces a Napoli exit’ according to Football Insider.

While it’s not detailed exactly why the Blues would be in such a good position, the growing likelihood of the forward leaving Napoli is reiterated in the report.

It is actually suggested that the deal ‘will be a tough one’ for Chelsea from a Financial FairPlay standpoint.

However, the report states a move is likely to happen in the summer of 2024 rather than now, and that could therefore give them chance to get some players off the books in anticipation of Osimhen coming through the door.

Chelsea know he’s too good to miss

The report also states that a deal ‘may be too good to miss out on if the right circumstances arise’.

The right circumstances would firstly be Osimhen actually leaving Napoli, and being somewhat affordable.

In any case, Pochettino might be of the opinion that the striker is somebody he really can’t miss, given his forward ranks are hampered by injury and not currently firing.

Indeed, the Blues are 14th in the Premier League, and have won just once so far this season.

As such, if there’s a chance Osimhen could come in and turn things around for them, it seems that’s something Pochettino would want.

