Chelsea make brutal transfer call which will dump Pochettino signing aside months after move

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a move for a ‘new undisputed first-choice goalkeeper’ just months after signing Robert Sanchez for £25million.

The Blues have been particularly trigger happy when it comes to splashing the cash since Todd Boehly took over as chairman in 2022. They’ve already spent north of £1billion in the four transfer windows since the takeover.

The side is unrecognisable from the one that was present before Boehly came in.

This summer, Chelsea sanctioned 35 moves, with 12 players coming in and 23 walking out the door, 14 of those players leaving on permanent deals.

That included goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who left for Al-Ahli early on in the window.

That would have left Kepa Arrizabalaga as the definitive no.1, rather than not knowing if he or Mendy would be between the sticks, but when Real Madrid called to offer him a place as their starting goalkeeper after an injury to Thibaut Courtois, his mind was made up on the loan “in a few hours”.

As such, Chelsea went from having two viable options to start in net to none, and therefore went on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

They landed on Sanchez, who’d been out of favour at Brighton, and snapped him up for £25million.

Chelsea ready to replace Sanchez

The Spaniard has been a useful asset for the Blues despite that not reflecting in the Premier League table. Chelsea find themselves 10th in the league with four wins, but Sanchez has the fifth-best save percentage in the competition – 73.2 per cent.

In any case, that doesn’t seem to be enough for the higher-ups at the club, as they’re ready to make a brutal call to replace him just months into his spell.

That’s according to a Football Insider report, which states Chelsea are ‘ready to launch a surprise move for a new undisputed first-choice goalkeeper in the January window’.

It’s certainly a shock that they want to replace Sanchez, and more so that it seems they’re not going to give him a whole season to prove himself.

Pochettino not sold on Sanchez

The report states that ‘Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment staff have identified a goalkeeper as an area of the squad which needs improving’ in January.

The manager only has himself to blame, as he was the man who decided to sign the former Brighton man.

However, it is surprising that’s the main area of concern given Sanchez is up there alongside the league’s best stoppers at the moment.

It’s not mentioned who Chelsea will go after, but it seems they are set on improving upon their current options.

What will be made of Sanchez is also unclear, but he surely won’t be happy at losing his place having only just been signed, and could look to move on if that does happen.

