Chelsea sources are downplaying suggestions that they could launch a January move to sign Liverpool target Marc Guehi, despite ongoing concerns about their defensive options, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The England international is edging towards the final months of his Crystal Palace contract and is due to become a free agent in the summer, when Liverpool are widely expected to lead the race for his signature.

Other clubs are also expected to come forward, and a return to Stamford Bridge has been floated as one of the possibilities.

Guehi, who came through Chelsea’s academy before leaving permanently in 2021, has previously indicated he would be open-minded about the prospect of returning.

However, insiders are currently keen to stress that the 25-year-old is not among their top targets for the January window as it stands.

Chelsea are assessing their defensive plans ahead of the second half of the campaign, with head coach Enzo Maresca believed to retain concerns over his centre-back options.

A signing in that position has not been ruled out, but club sources maintain that Guehi is not being pursued at this stage – despite his ties and natural fit for the role.

Chelsea missing centre-back pair

The assessment of Chelsea’s defensive plans comes amid injuries to two of their centre-back corps.

Levi Colwill is expected to miss most of the season with an ACL injury, while Benoit Badiashile has only just returned to training after months on the sidelines.

But the Blues have been defensively solid so far this season, conceding just one goal – in the 5-1 victory over West Ham – from three games so far.

Trevoh Chalobah has been a mainstay in those games, while Tosin Adarabioyo has paired with him in the last two, and they are clearly working well together.

Chelsea round-up: Blues tracking PSG star

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea and Manchester City have been tracking Paris Saint-Germain star Senny Mayulu.

Tottenham made an approach for him in the late stages of the summer window, but it came to nothing.

TEAMtalk sources have also revealed that Chelsea are eyeing Ajax academy star Aaron Bouwman.

Meanwhile, Lyon winger Malick Fofana has revealed he “considered a transfer” amid interest from the Blues and Liverpool in the summer.

