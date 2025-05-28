Liam Delap is closing in on a move to Chelsea

A coveted Premier League striker is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a move to Chelsea as they have used their ‘trump card’ to move beat Manchester United in the race.

The Blues are on the hunt for a quality No.9 for their impending Champions League campaign. They’ve been out of the competition for a couple of years, owing to some poor Premier League showings.

But they came fourth this season, so will be in Europe’s elite competition again next term, and seemingly don’t think Nicolas Jackson alone can cut it.

Chelsea are one of a number of sides who have eyes on Liam Delap, who scored 12 goals in his debut Premier League season for relegated Ipswich, and it’s believed he wants to play European football.

That, according to talkSPORT, is Chelsea’s ‘trump card’ over other interested clubs.

Indeed, Delap is believed to have given the ‘green light’ to the Blues, who are ‘closing in’ on him and are ‘confident’ he’ll sign.

It’s suggested he was leaning towards a move to Manchester United, but the lure of Champions League football has turned the tide in Chelsea’s favour.

DON’T MISS: 🔵 Chelsea wages: Top 10 highest-paid players at Stamford Bridge

United agreement ripped up

A recent report stated United had ‘agreed a deal’ with Ipswich for Delap, but given he had a £30million release clause, anybody who paid that fee could have done that.

But it was also suggested that the Red Devils had ‘agreed the outline of personal terms’ with the striker’s representatives, ahead of him giving the nod to the move.

But if the report is to be believed, Chelsea have been able to surge past United, and that they have Champions League suggests that might well be the case.

TEAMtalk have recently reported that Newcastle were meeting with Delap to lay out their project, while he was also impressed with Everton.

But the former have elite striker Alexander Isak in their ranks, and the latter are not in Europe.

Given the choice between battling Isak or Jackson for a spot in a side, it might be judged that beating out the Chelsea man would be the slightly easier task.

Chelsea round-up: Blues want quick Ekitike move

Chelsea are looking at other strikers, with a report stating they want to ‘quickly’ agree a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike before Liverpool can.

They’re also keen on Valentin Barco – who will soon join sister club Strasbourg – due to his ability to play as either a left-back or a central midfielder.

The move could be made easier by him being at Strasbourg than him being at Brighton would’ve been, given the large sums the Seagulls have demanded of their Premier League rivals in recent years.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could let one of their players head to a Premier League rival, with Tottenham interested in signing forward Christopher Nkunku.

Who’s Chelsea best Prem signing in last decade?