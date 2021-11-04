Chelsea complete defender deal to put a smile on Thomas Tuchel’s face

Chelsea have announced Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new long-term contract, and both the player and Blues chief Marina Granovskaia have reacted to the news.

Chalobah, 22, has been nothing short of a revelation this season. The centre-half was expected to go out on loan for the fourth time before the new campaign. However, an assured display in the UEFA Super Cup caught the eye, and Chalobah has since become an integral part of Tuchel’s well-drilled backline.

Indeed, Chalobah has started five league matches this term including three of the Blues’ last four. He has also bagged goals against Crystal Palace and Southampton along the way.

With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all out of contract next summer, Chalobah’s potential importance to Tuchel could rise even further.

So it comes as positive news for Blues fans to see Chalobah extend his stay until the summer of 2026.

The club’s official website relayed the news, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated a ‘salary increase’ was included too.

Reacting to the news, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected. But it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off.

“I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels.”

Chelsea chief Granovskaia was equally delighted, saying: “To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a club.

“When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

“His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all.

We are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract.”

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger may yet retrace his steps when choosing his next club after Chelsea, according to reports.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and reportedly wants a big salary increase before renewing. Keeping his options open, he may instead seek a new challenge in Europe. Given his form, he will have his pick of the continent’s elite.

One club that could look to sign him, in what would be something of a surprise move, is the very side from which Chelsea bought him in the first place.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Roma are considering luring Rudiger back to the Italian capital. The Germany international previously played for them across a two-season spell between 2015 and 2017.

Discussions have reportedly been held about them acquiring Rudiger to appease Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho wanted to take Rudiger to Tottenham when he was in charge there. He remains fond of the 28-year-old, so could try to fit all the pieces of the puzzle together.

