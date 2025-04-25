Chelsea reportedly believe they are winning the race for key Manchester United target Liam Delap as the battle for the Ipswich Town striker heats up.

Delap opted to leave Manchester City last summer as he saw no obvious route into Pep Guardiola’s first team. He subsequently joined Ipswich in a £20million deal in preparation for their long-awaited Premier League return.

While Ipswich are on the verge of being relegated back to the Championship, Delap has impressed and proven his ability to compete in the top flight.

He has amassed 12 goals and two assists in 32 Premier League games, despite Ipswich struggling to create chances against their elite opponents.

The England U21 star’s release clause will fall from £40m to £30m (€35m / $40m) once Ipswich’s relegation is confirmed.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all expressed interest in landing Delap this summer.

Man Utd have made Delap their No 1 striker target, though GiveMeSport have warned the Red Devils that he could be heading to Stamford Bridge instead.

It is claimed that United are ‘being made to wait’ on the 22-year-old’s capture as Chelsea are ‘quietly confident’ they will snare him first.

The Blues feel they have done more groundwork for Delap’s signing and believe the deal is therefore ‘swinging in their favour’.

Ruben Amorim has been ‘left in limbo’ as United are ‘playing catch-up’ in discussions.

There are two main reasons why Chelsea feel they are in a stronger position. The first is that they have already presented their strategy to Delap’s camp, which is to trust in youth and build a team capable of winning the biggest trophies in the long run.

United, in contrast, have been forced to completely alter their transfer strategy due to INEOS taking over dealings and Amorim replacing Erik ten Hag earlier this season.

Secondly, Chelsea officials think head coach Enzo Maresca can play a key role in convincing Delap to move to west London, having previously worked with the goalscorer at City.

‘Genuine’ Man Utd interest could result in nothing

United are showing ‘genuine interest’ in Delap, but they will need to fight off Chelsea if they are to make him their new No 9.

Amorim would be very disappointed if Delap went to Chelsea, as he has identified the 6ft 1in ace as an ideal replacement for Rasmus Hojlund up front.

United chiefs are also divided over whether to step up their interest in fellow striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that Eddie Howe has spoken with Delap as he tries to convince the forward to join Newcastle.

TIMELINE: Liam Delap’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

➡️ Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

➡️ After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

➡️ Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

➡️ Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

➡️ Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20m deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

➡️ Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

➡️ Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

➡️ Recorded his first Premier League assist on November 10 against Tottenham and then scored in what became a 2-1 win.

➡️ Helped Ipswich to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30 by scoring a penalty and providing an assist.

➡️ Reached the milestone of 10 Premier League goals for the season by scoring in a draw with Aston Villa on February 15.