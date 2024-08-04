Chelsea have quickly identified a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher as the midfielder closes in on a move to Atletico Madrid – and ironically, it’s someone the Spanish side themselves have bid for this year already.

Atletico Madrid are hopeful of getting a deal done for Gallagher after holding talks with Chelsea over the weekend. The two clubs are confident they can settle a €40m (£34m) deal, as long as the midfielder himself agrees to the move.

Chelsea are trying to move Gallagher on after failing to agree a new contract with him, aware that his current deal will expire at the end of the season.

Reports suggest Gallagher won’t have as prominent a role at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t look to replace him if they do cash in.

Despite the amount of midfielders they already have – including recent signings Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Renato Veiga, on top of existing big-money purchases like Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea are said to be in the market for a successor to Gallagher.

And according to The Scottish Sun and Sky Sports News, one option emerging on their shortlist is Celtic midfielder, Matt O’Riley.

Chelsea might be a bit late to the party in the race for O’Riley, since Celtic have already been rejecting bids from Atalanta this summer. Interestingly, they also turned down attempts by Atletico Madrid – where Gallagher could now end up – back in January.

While O’Riley is already in high demand, crucially, nothing has been agreed with any of his suitors yet, so Chelsea could still have a chance of signing him if they decide to firm up their interest.

Considerable Celtic asking price revealed

They could make a net profit by selling Gallagher and buying O’Riley, but it remains to be seen by how much. After all, The Scottish Sun‘s report reiterated that it will cost ‘well over £20m’ before add-ons to prise the twice-capped Denmark international away from Celtic.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Celtic are aiming for a £26m package for O’Riley, which would be a record outgoing from the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish Sun‘s version of events has also warned of competition from Southampton (whose manager Russell Martin worked with O’Riley at MK Dons), Brighton and Crystal Palace, while Atalanta may not be out of the equation just yet.

Celtic still have O’Riley under contract until 2027. He was their top scorer in the Scottish Premiership last season with 18 goals, despite his position as a midfielder.

O’Riley has never played in the Premier League before, although he did represent Fulham in the League Cup during the 2018-19 season.

Chelsea could offer the 23-year-old a route back to west London, but there is nothing to suggest yet that they are leading the race for his services.

And even after the form he has been in, there’s an argument to say O’Riley would have some way to go to convince the Chelsea faithful that he’d be an upgrade on Gallagher.

But if he’s more suitable for Maresca’s style, it’s understandable why he might be on Chelsea’s shortlist.

