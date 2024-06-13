Chelsea consider unthinkable return of Blues flop after seven years, with Boehly laughing at clause

Todd Boehly wants to bring former Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke back to the club

Chelsea are reportedly considering the shock return of Dominic Solanke, and can be helped to the signing by a release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Solanke left Stamford Bridge in 2017 after an underwhelming senior career. After impressing in the academy, the striker failed to break through into the first team.

He made just one appearance for Chelsea, in the group stage of the 2014/15 Champions League, and was never considered again, despite making the Blues’ bench on a few occasions in the Premier League.

Solanke left Stanford Bridge for Anfield in 2017, and he did not improve much at Liverpool. In 27 appearances, he scored just once and assisted once, and when leaving for Bournemouth in 2019, it looked as if his shot at making it at a big club had gone.

But now, the striker is back on the radar of some big sides. Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been linked with Solanke of late.

Big suitors have entered the frame as a result of a 19-goal Premier League return last season.

And while those sides are in the mix, an unthinkable move could be on the cards for the Cherries man.

Indeed, it seems Chelsea are considering bringing Solanke back to the club.

Chelsea plot shock Solanke raid

That’s according to HITC, who state they are ‘looking at the prospect’ of having him return.

The interest comes amid the fear from Bournemouth that Solanke ‘could leave’, despite thinking a few weeks ago that he’d not look to the exit.

That fear will only be heightened if Chelsea thrown their hat into the ring along with the aforementioned sides, after doing ‘background work’ on the striker.

And for some of the interested sides, the move could be a simple one.

Indeed, the report suggests Solanke has a £65million release clause which can be activated by big-six clubs.

For free-spending Todd Boehly, learning that he’ll be able to snare an in-form striker for a guaranteed fee will be music to his ears.

Boehly following familiar path

It’s not surprise that he is interested in Solanke despite him not covering himself in glory previously. While the move would have seemed unthinkable previously, it’s not likely the chairman has thought much into the striker’s previous spell at the club, just his current form.

But if Solanke is brought back, Boehly will be following in the footsteps of the previous regime.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku and David Luiz were sold by the club and brought back when they found form elsewhere.

Given Chelsea’s striker woes in recent seasons, they’ll hope that if Solanke returns, he does not befall the same fate as Lukaku, who scored eight league goals before begging to leave again.

At this point, the Blues are still paying his wages despite him having not played a game for them in the last two campaigns.

