Chelsea consistently checking on La Liga striker who bagged brace last game as fear creeps in

Artem Dovbyk is one of the strikers Chelsea are targeting in the hopes they can stop themselves being forgotten

Chelsea are reportedly ‘continuing to scout’ Artem Dovbyk as an alternative to Victor Osimhen, and the club fear they could be ‘forgotten’ if they endure a third poor season in a row.

The Blues have been a shell of their former selves in the past two campaigns. They’ve won the Premier League twice in the past 10 years – and the Champions League in 2021 – yet last season they finished 12th, and they’re currently 10th.

In two of the last three seasons, their top goalscorer in the league was not a striker.

Jorginho notched seven Premier League goals in 2020/21 and Mason Mount netted 11 times the following season – not great numbers by any stretch.

Last season, when striker Kai Havertz was the Blues’ top scorer in the league, he only managed seven goals. Indeed, Chelsea’s strikers have underwhelmed for years, and Todd Boehly is looking to rectify that in the summer.

It’s been widely suggested that he’s looking to sign an elite striker, and that could go a long way to turning around the club’s fortunes.

Napoli man Osimhen is believed to be the no.1 target, but he’ll cost £113million, and with financial worries on the mind at Stamford Bridge, he could just be too expensive.

GIVEMESPORT reiterates that he’s the one that the Blues want this summer, but they have also been scouting other strikers in case it’s not possible.

Dovbyk consistently being watched

According to the report, the Blues are ‘continuing to scout’ Girona striker Dovbyk. Reports last month suggested he was being watched by Chelsea.

They’ll like what they saw in the last game then, as Dovbyk netted a brace in a 3-2 win over Real Betis.

That put him level with Jude Bellingham and Ante Budimir as the top scorer in La Liga.

While Dovbyk is surely impressing Chelsea, it’s said he’s joined on their striker shortlist by Viktor Gyokeres, Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Toney.

Chelsea fearful of fading away from big boys

The signing of a striker is supposed to help Chelsea get back to the heights of previous years.

GIVEMESPORT suggests they ‘can’t make any high-profile mistakes’ and a third consecutive season out of the limelight could result in them becoming a ‘forgotten club’ in terms of Europe’s elite.

It’s said that’s something Boehly is eager not to see happen.

As such, he’ll want his club to pick the right striker and have that man fire the Blues back to the relevance of the top of the table and European competitions.

There are players in the squad that can help that happen, and a striker could be the final piece of the puzzle, so long as the rest of the squad is not decimated by exits in order for Chelsea to stay on the right side of financial regulations.

