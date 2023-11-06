Chelsea ‘crazy’ about winger with perfect one-in-two goals-to-games ratio this season

Chelsea may well have resurrected their interest in signing Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga, according to reports.

Tipsbladet has written that Chelsea ‘have been crazy’ about the right winger and that clubs of their pedigree could be preparing to make offers. In order to tempt Copenhagen into a sale, they may be ordered to pay 100m kroner, which equates to around £7.3m.

Bardghji will turn 18 next week, at which point he can either sign a better contract with Copenhagen, or become eligible for a transfer to England.

As things stand, the current Superliga leaders have Bardghji under contract only until the end of next season. After seeing him score seven goals in his first 14 league appearances of the current season, though, they will be eager to get the best deal possible if he is prised away.

In fact, Sweden under-21 international Bardghji (who was actually born in Kuwait) is currently the third top scorer – and the most prolific non-Danish player – in the 2023-24 Superliga.

For better or worse, Chelsea have placed a major emphasis on bringing in talents for the long term under the ownership of Todd Boehly. However, their interest in Bardghji may even stretch back to the Roman Abramovich era, since there were reports of them monitoring the teenager back in 2021.

Bardghji’s progress at senior level has since encouraged significant clubs that he could be someone worth investing in. It seems like the kind of deal Chelsea have refused to miss out on in their current regime.

Do Chelsea really need more youngsters?

At some point, they will have to address how many young players they have fighting for the same roles, since they cannot all develop simultaneously.

That said, it will remain important to pay attention to potential stars of tomorrow as Chelsea aim to get back to where they belong – and stay there.

Bardghji was on English soil recently when he was part of Copenhagen’s travelling party for their Champions League group match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. While he had featured in the previous matchday against Bayern Munich, though, he was an unused substitute against Erik ten Hag’s team.

Copenhagen incorporated Bardghji into their youth setup in the summer of 2020, when he left Malmo in his native Sweden. He has since progressed through the ranks to make 64 appearances for the senior side and score 14 goals.

