Chelsea defender admits to ‘keeping options open’ as Man City prowl to force ‘difficult decision’

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has revealed that he has to “keep all options open” regarding his future, and he might be forced into a “difficult decision” amid interest from Manchester City.

Maatsen featured heavily in Chelsea’s pre-season after he performed well for Burnley on loan last term. It seemed the full-back might be in line for an elevated role with the Blues after impressing both away from the club and when he returned.

However, so far this season, he’s played just 106 minutes in the Premier League.

That’s despite an injury which has kept Ben Chilwell sidelined for some time.

Rather than Maatsen play at left-back – his usual position – either centre-back Levi Colwill or Marc Cucurella – who’s been subject to reports that he’ll be booted out in January – have been preferred.

Given Maatsen’s lack of minutes when he might have expected some of late, he may feel he is better served moving away from the club.

TEAMtalk recently revealed Manchester City and West Ham are expected to lead the race for the Dutchman.

Indeed, his attributes are said to have attracted City – who largely play without an actual left-back – to him, and it was said believed they’d try to swoop in January.

However, Maatsen has since extended his deal with Chelsea until 2025, so a move will be more difficult than first expected, and the Citizens could step back to take stock of the situation.

Maatsen keeping ‘all options open’

The Chelsea defender has recently revealed it’s been tough for him to watch from the sidelines at Stamford Bridge while available, and given he’s not playing, he’s keeping his options open.

“I still think it’s possible to play more at Chelsea,” he told AD.

“Accepting [you won’t play] is difficult, as a young boy you always want more. I get confidence from the manager’s words and am ready when the opportunity comes.

“Meanwhile, I have to keep all options open. Maybe I’ll have to make a difficult decision later on, but then Chelsea will also let me know.”

That difficult decision could come sooner than expected if a side comes in for him.

Whether or not he’d up sticks from Chelsea after not having had chance to show what he can do is unclear, though he clearly already thinks that’s a possibility.

Maatsen needs to think carefully

He’s also aware that decision is in the Blues’ hands, though, which means it seems unlikely for him to attempt to force his way out.

However, he’s unlikely to sit around forever and wait to be given a chance to play, so if a City or West Ham does come in for him, he’d surely take that under consideration.

Given City hardly play with a left-back, there may be a chance he also sits on the bench for them often. It is unlikely they’d sign him to not play him, but that’s the situation Kalvin Phillips currently finds himself in at the Etihad, so it’s possible.

A move to the Hammers would surely allow him more game-time, and the ability to grow into a valuable member of the squad, which could be a better option if he’s offered it.

