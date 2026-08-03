The departure of a Chelsea defender has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, with Champions League football a factor in his decision to leave.

The Blues have already signed nine players and let four leave this summer. Of those joining, three are defenders, with a couple more capable of playing there.

There’s been speculation of the exit of Trevoh Chalobah amid that, with Como having pushed hard of late.

Now, transfer insider Romano reveals the deal is done for the Englishman to head to Italy.

The insider states the entire fee, including add-ons, will be €36million (£30.8m).

Chelsea have also included a sell-on clause in the defender’s departure, the value of which is not reported by Romano.

The insider says that Chalobah wanted to move to Italy and is ready to play Champions League football – something not on offer at Stamford Bridge this season.

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Alonso was ready to let Chalobah go

TEAMtalk revealed days ago that new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso was ready to let Chalobah leave in order to thin the defensive unit at the club.

Como were known to be pushing after having opening offers of £23million and £26million rejected, with the Blues’ demands sitting at £30million.

There was a belief that discussions might have stalled following the latest discussions, but Como returned with a package of the right value.

As such, Chalobah is in line for the fourth Champions League campaign of his career, and the first in history at Como.

The Englishman will build on 17 games of experience in Europe’s elite club competition.

The potential of playing under Cesc Fabregas, alongside playing in Europe, was a draw for Chalobah.

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