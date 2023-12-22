Chelsea defender prepares to walk away with Pochettino ready to grant exit via any means in January

Malang Sarr is reportedly ready to walk away from Chelsea in January, and the club will allow him to leave either on loan or permanently.

While Sarr has been a Blues player since 2020, that’s not reflected in his appearance tally. Indeed, the defender has played just 21 times for the club since he moved from Nice on a free transfer.

For reference, Cole Palmer has played just four games less than Sarr for the Stamford Bridge outfit, having been signed this summer.

Sarr has spent two of the four seasons he’s been a Chelsea player away from the club – on loans with Porto and Monaco – and that he’s played just eight times in the Premier League suggests he’s far from a valuable asset.

As does the fact he’s yet to have even made a squad this season.

He’d be best served moving to another club, though that didn’t go all too well for him last season, when Sarr played just 13 times for Monaco in Ligue 1.

In any case, the Frenchman is ready to take the next step in his career.

Sarr wants to leave Chelsea

According to Football Insider, Sarr ‘is ready to quit Chelsea’ in January.

The report states a loan or permanent move is possible, with the defender eager to find a new club.

And it’s unsurprising, given he last played a game for the Blues in May 2022, that they’re not going to stand in his way.

Indeed, it’s stated they ‘would be willing to let him go if terms can be agreed’ with another side.

Sarr has options

Football Insider‘s report suggests there is interest in Sarr from Turkish clubs, though none are named.

He has also been the subject of interest from a couple of Serie A sides, according to previous reports.

It was recently reported that AC Milan had enquired about both Sarr and Benoit Badiashile, and Chelsea were ‘more inclined to sell’ Sarr than let his teammate go.

That came a few days after reports that Jose Mourinho was planning to raid his former club for Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah.

It’s unclear if those sides are still interested, but if so, Sarr could have options regarding his future and could get his career back on track after a tricky time at Chelsea.

