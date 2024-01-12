Chelsea defender ‘really looking forward’ to future elsewhere as two agreements are announced

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund have both announced Ian Maatsen’s loan move from the Premier League to the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund have been working on a deal for Maatsen this month to reinforce the left-back position and have now got their man on loan until the end of the season.

It is the latest loan spell away from Stamford Bridge for Maatsen, who was at Burnley last season before spending the first half of the current campaign back with his parent club.

The Dutchman is eager to get going in his new surroundings as he prepares for his first taste of the Bundesliga (and Champions League).

“Borussia Dortmund made a lot of effort to sign me,” Maatsen told BVB’s official website.

“I’ve been following BVB and their fans for a long time and even went to the Champions League match in Manchester in the autumn of 2022 to see the team live on the pitch.

“I’m very happy that the loan has now worked out. I promise that I’ll give my all to help the team be successful and am really looking forward to the Yellow Wall.”

In addition to confirming his loan exit, Chelsea have announced that they have extended Maatsen’s contract until 2026.

That is a year less than Fabrizio Romano claimed would be the case on Wednesday, when it emerged that Chelsea would be tying down the full-back for longer, perhaps to protect his value.

For now, Maatsen will have to focus on his immediate future in Germany. He will wear the number 22 shirt for Dortmund.

Dortmund director highlights Maatsen strengths

Explaining why they have brought him in, Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, pointed to a number of his qualities.

“Due to our current personnel situation, we have decided to further strengthen in the left-back position this winter,” Kehl said.

“With his strengths, Ian fits our requirements. He’s a player who brings a lot of pace, has a strong left foot and can also play in various positions.

“We’re very pleased that we were able to complete this loan before our first Bundesliga match of the year,” said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

On Saturday, Dortmund will travel to face Darmstadt as the Bundesliga resumes following a winter break.

Maatsen is their second new signing in anticipation of that match after they also took Jadon Sancho back on loan from Manchester United.

