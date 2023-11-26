Chelsea defender tipped to leave soon after signing new contract as January option emerges

Ian Maatsen might yet sign a new contract with Chelsea, but would leave them on loan shortly after doing so, a report has revealed.

Maatsen returned to Chelsea in the summer after a loan spell with Burnley last season. The left-back resisted interest from elsewhere in order to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge after the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

However, an expectation has been building that Maatsen merely delayed the inevitable by not leaving Chelsea in the summer and that he could be on his way out in January instead.

There have been conflicting claims, though, that he could sign a new contract at Chelsea, extending his stay beyond 2025.

Now, the information has been pieced together by Football Insider, which claims Maatsen is in line for a loan move away from Chelsea in the event of agreeing a new contract.

The report claims Maatsen may be presented with a temporary route out of west London for the second half of the season to ensure he does not stagnate.

But with time ticking down on his contract, Chelsea would want to secure his services for the long term before sanctioning his departure.

It would also serve to protect his market value in the event of a sale if there is still no space for him back in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Football Insider has not mentioned where exactly Maatsen could go if Chelsea let him leave on loan, but he should have a decent amount of suitors, potentially even in the Premier League.

There is a reminder of interest from Manchester City, although that would seem to be more a case of if it was a permanent transfer.

Nevertheless, it is an exit route that might appeal to the Netherlands youth international.

Maatsen has played nine times across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, but none of his seven Premier League appearances have been as a starter.

He has previously had loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Coventry City before helping Burnley win promotion from the Championship last season.

Maatsen has long-term potential

Still only 21 years of age, Maatsen has plenty of time ahead in his career, so may just require a bit of patience to prove what level he belongs at.

Right now, Maatsen is one of three left-backs in the Chelsea squad, competing for gametime with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

Earlier this month, the Dutchman told Algemeen Dagblad: “I still think it’s possible to play more at Chelsea.

“Accepting [you won’t play] is difficult, as a young boy you always want more. I get confidence from the manager’s words and am ready when the opportunity comes.

“Meanwhile, I have to keep all options open. Maybe I’ll have to make a difficult decision later on, but then Chelsea will also let me know.”

READ MORE: Chelsea moving to re-sign player sold by Tuchel in 2021 who’s now thriving since departure