Chelsea could revamp their defence by signing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and Manchester United target Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to reports.

As per talkSPORT, Chelsea are ‘considering a swoop’ to re-sign Guehi in summer 2025. Blues chiefs have been alerted by the fact Guehi’s Palace contract expires in June 2026, which means he might be available for a reduced price at the end of the current campaign.

The centre-back is ‘in no rush’ to enter contract talks with Palace as he is hopeful of securing a move to a top-six club in the near future.

Chelsea will have to fend off Premier League rivals in order to reunite with Guehi.

Liverpool have identified Guehi as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, while Newcastle United remain interested in him after failing with several bids over the summer.

The England international came through the Chelsea academy before going on to make two first-team appearances for the club.

After heading out on loan to Swansea City, Guehi left Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis in July 2021 by joining Palace for £20million.

Guehi will be costly for Chelsea to sign as Palace want £75-80m (up to €96m / $101.4m) to sell their defensive leader.

Ait-Nouri could follow Guehi to Chelsea

Guehi is not the only Prem star Chelsea are hunting, as CaughtOffside state they are also in the mix for Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Ait-Nouri.

The left-back is ‘on Chelsea’s radar’ as they view him as a great replacement for Ben Chilwell. Enzo Maresca has told Chilwell he is free to leave Chelsea as he is not in the manager’s plans.

Chelsea look set to battle Man Utd and Liverpool for Ait-Nouri.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd to make the 23-year-old his new left wing-back.

Amorim is concerned about Luke Shaw’s fitness record and thinks Ait-Nouri’s desire to get forward can give United a new weapon.

Chelsea transfers: Shock exit rumour; striker boost

Meanwhile, TBR Football have surprisingly claimed Real Madrid are interested in Chelsea captain Reece James.

The right-back is once again on the sidelines after suffering a new injury, but this has not stopped him from being linked with Madrid.

Fans of the La Liga giants would likely be disappointed with such a move. They already have an injury crisis in defence and a player with a poor fitness record such as James is unlikely to be the solution.

Instead, Madrid are far more likely to move for James’ English compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Even though Nicolas Jackson has performed very well this term, Chelsea are understood to be in the market for a new centre-forward.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been tipped to move for Ipswich Town’s thriving striker Liam Delap.

Chelsea have a better chance of capturing Delap as City have decided against re-signing him.

