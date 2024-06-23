Chelsea exclusive: Boehly intensifying chase to sign €58m next best Olise option as PSG also hover

TEAMtalk can reveal that Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to sign a top attacking target after missing out on a proposed deal for Michael Olise, with fresh news on the actual exit clause that should get the transfer done.

Chelsea are always looking for a new winger. As we reported last May 24, the two names at the top of the Blues’ list were Olise and Williams.

Now that the Crystal Palace player has decided to join Bayern Munich, Chelsea agreed to increase the pressure on Williams, given that – to date – he’s the “last” suitable alternative already monitored for months.

The Blues don’t want to let another big European team steal another target, with Barcelona also in the race: the Bluagrana collected information on the player who is – among others – a close friend of Lamine Yamal, another great Spanish talent.

Barca’s position, however, seems blocked at the moment: first of all, the Spanish club would like to “solve” the positions of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, but – above all – Barcelona have to deal with a tragic economic situation that could even preclude the entire summer transfer market: according to sources close to the club, a miracle will be needed to put the balance sheets in order in the next transfer session.

Chelsea wary of PSG threat

Chelsea cannot stay calm in any case: PSG also seems to be moving behind the scenes. Luis Enrique, to replace Mbappe – as told a few days ago – prioritized a new winger, given that, as a striker, he would like to bet on Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos more. Nico Williams is among the preferred alternatives: already in winter, shortly after the January transfer window, the French club asked for information on his situation.

The clause of €58m, which we can reveal is higher than the previously reported €5om figure, should not represent a problem either for PSG nor for Chelsea, who had decided to “save” for the negotiation linked to Olise – by reducing the money available for the other possible purchases – and now want to use that sum to trigger his clause as soon as possible.

However, what could represent a problem are the personal terms: the Spanish player would not accept less than at least £250k-per-week, potentially becoming the highest-paid player of the entire squad, only behind Raheem Sterling: it is precisely this aspect where Chelsea are reflecting, also in light of the FFP.

Anticipating the competition on the release clause may not be a problem, while the difficulties – and the lot of work to be done – are directly with the player, which means Nico’s salary and agent commissions.