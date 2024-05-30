Chelsea exclusive: Maresca identifies critical area in need of upgrade as TWO names emerge

TEAMtalk have been told that incoming Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has identified a key area that needs improving this summer and has two players in mind to fill it.

The west London club are set for a very busy summer after they complete the appointment of their new head coach from promoted Leicester City.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen in multiple positions but Maresca has asked for a top goalkeeper to be made a priority in the summer market.

The club were not overly keen to spend in that position if needed, but plans have now changed and the movement has ramped up to bring in a new number one.

DEEP DIVE: Chelsea contracts: Conor Gallagher and four more Blues entering the last year of their deals

Indeed, talks have begun over one target and they are aware of the conditions for another.

Chelsea have made contact with Villarreal over goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen to understand what it would take to bring him in this summer. Talks are at a very early stage and not yet in full flow, but he is the current top option for the London side.

His brilliant season last year, shot-stopping ability and how comfortable he is with the ball at his feet make him perfect for Maresca’s system.

However, they do face competition with Newcastle and Wolves also both very keen on the Dane.

The 22-year-old extended his current deal in 2022 and is tied down for five years, but there is talk from sources that he has a release clause of around £35million.

This makes him a very attractive prospect due to the club’s battle to stay in line with PSR and avoid costly punishments in future.

Two LaLiga options emerge for Chelsea

He is at this time a better option, in terms of the cost, than the club’s other target Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili whom they have had a long-term admiration.

Although they both hold similar release clauses the wages paid would be different and there is major attention on Mamardashvili from some of the world’s biggest sides.

READ MORE: Chelsea, Man City hoping to prise elite defender signing away from Real Madrid as preference revealed

Sources state the Georgian keeper would be very keen on a move to the Premier League but there is strong interest from him in Italy and LaLiga.

Chelsea do know the conditions of a deal but as things stand they are making further moves towards Jorgensen.