Chelsea exit on unfavourable terms gathers pace after flourishing star pushes to leave

Ian Maatsen could play for Borussia Dortmund once again next season

Borussia Dortmund cannot believe their luck given the displays turned in by Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen since arriving in January, and a report has confirmed work is underway on a fresh agreement that isn’t ideal for the Blues.

Maatsen, 22, barely featured for Chelsea in the first half of the campaign and was duly loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in the winter window. Prior to his loan crossing the line, Maatsen penned a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Dutchman’s deal runs until 2026 and the terms now include a release clause worth £35m. Maatsen’s loan agreement with Dortmund DOES NOT contain an option to buy.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund were delighted with the left-back’s early displays and wouldn’t mind signing Maatsen outright.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in mid-February, Romano said: “Let me start by mentioning a player who could really leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window – he already left on loan in January and is doing very well – Ian Maatsen.

“At Borussia Dortmund, [in] his first five games [he’s made] a fantastic impact, doing very, very well.

“The fans are super happy, the manager [Edin] Terzic is very happy and also people into the club. He provided two assists already, but the quality of the performances are very, very good.

“What they want to do at Borussia Dortmund is to wait until the end of the season and then decide what to do.

“It’s a loan deal [with] no buy option included, but when Ian Maatsen signed a new contract at Chelsea, before joining Borussia Dortmund, there was a release clause [added] and it’s going to be valid this summer.”

Romano went on to state Dortmund will look to sign Maatsen outright in the summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea prepare for £171m Real Madrid superstar signing after ‘clash of egos’ with Mbappe

Dortmund prepare new Maatsen bid

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany, Maatsen has continued to win admirers in Dortmund.

They describe Dortmund’s January loan deal as an ‘absolute stroke of luck’ given the high levels of play Maatsen has produced thus far.

Accordingly, Dortmund are determined to re-sign Maatsen this summer and the player himself has seemingly greenlit a second deal too.

Indeed, Sky Germany state Maatsen ‘wants to stay in Westphalia’ and through his representatives, has made Chelsea aware of his stance.

With Dortmund and Maatsen both intent on thrashing out a fresh agreement and the player not appearing to have a future at Chelsea, a deal should be straightforward to make in theory.

However, rather than trigger Maatsen’s £35m release clause it’s claimed Dortmund will attempt to cajole Chelsea into accepting a second loan spell.

That type of move would do little to benefit the Blues in the here and now. Various reports have claimed Chelsea must sell well before June 30 to balance the books and the sales of homegrown players – like Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah etc – represent pure profit on the balance sheet.

Nonetheless, a loan containing an option or obligation to buy could be a fair compromise.

Given Maatsen is under contract with Chelsea until 2026, the Blues can afford to wait another year for a permanent sale.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea player to link up with Man Utd, Liverpool targets at Euro giant as cut-price fee emerges