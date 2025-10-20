Chelsea are preparing to submit a big-money bid for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, per reports, and TEAMtalk understands that they could face competition from Tottenham for his signature.

The Blues are pondering the addition of a new striker despite bringing in Joao Pedro and Liam Delap for around £90m combined over the summer.

Pedro, 24, has shown flashes of brilliance and has notched two goals and three assists in eight Premier League appearances for the Blues, while Delap, 22, has been unavailable since August due to a hamstring injury.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are big admirers of Aghehowa, and are willing to ‘break the market’ and pay ‘over €100m (£87m, $117m)’ to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The report suggests that a deal is more likely next summer than in January. Chelsea explored the signing of Aghehowa previously but ultimately decided against a move at the time.

Aghehowa’s rise at Porto since his transfer from Atletico Madrid has been ‘meteoric’, with the Spanish international notching 35 goals in 54 appearances for Portuguese giants so far.

Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign him, but TEAMtalk can confirm that London rivals Tottenham could compete with them for his signature…

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on September 30 that Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Aghehowa’s situation.

Thomas Frank is open to bringing in a new striker in January, or next summer, to compete with Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani.

Spurs’ forward strategy is a growing area of focus around the club, particularly with the possibility of Harry Kane one day returning to north London from Bayern Munich.

While they are very keen on a sensational reunion at some point in the future, they are also looking at other targets, as Kane looks set to stay with Bayern for now.

The search has seen Tottenham look at several strikers under the age of 24, and Aghehowa fits the profile. Scouts from the London club have been in attendance to watch him on multiple occassions.

His progress in Porto has not gone unnoticed, and Spurs – as well as other top clubs around Europe – are keeping tabs on his rise. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will show any concrete interest.

It is also worth noting that while Fichajes claim Chelsea could pay ‘over €100m’ for Aghehowa, other outlets claim that he has a release clause in his contract of €100m – so that may be the maximum his suitors need to stump up for the transfer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Aston Villa playmaker Morgan Rogers, who scored a fantastic goal against Tottenham on Sunday.

Liverpool are also keen on the Villa star, though a bid of £80m may be required to lure him from the Midlands side in 2026.

In other news, Chelsea are plotting a move for experienced Al Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, per reports.