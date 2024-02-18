Chelsea eye £150m Serie A superstar as Victor Osimhen alternative; face familiar foe in transfer battle

Chelsea are reportedly ‘ready’ to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bolstering his squad as he tries to take the Blues back to the top of the Premier League and has several big names on his radar.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s top target is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who’ll cost £111m at the end of the season.

It’s thought that they are willing to match Osimhen’s £111m release clause, but they will face competition from PSG, who are eyeing a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Now, reports from Spain suggest that Chelsea are set to battle against PSG for Leao as well as the Napoli star.

The AC Milan winger has established himself as one of the best attackers in Europe over the last few years and could transform Chelsea into a much more dangerous side.

As with Osimhen, however, he certainly won’t be a cheap addition.

Chelsea told they’ll have to pay £150m for Leao

The report, cited by Caught Offside, claims that Chelsea are big admirers of Leao and club chiefs believe he could help turn their lacklustre form around.

The talented 24-year-old has made 29 appearances so far this season, scoring seven goals and making nine assists in the process.

Leao generally plays as a left winger and therefore it would be Raheem Sterling’s spot that he could take in theory.

Sterling scored in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Man City on Saturday, taking his tally to six goals this season, but Pochettino clearly wants to bring in competition for him.

Leao would reportedly cost £150m this summer though, which means ‘affording him will be very difficult for any team in the world.’

He is under contract with AC Milan until 2028 and although he would be open to a move to the Premier League, he has no immediate desire to leave.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea or PSG test the Rossoneri’s resolve with a big offer for Leao at the end of the season.

Osimhen is the Blues’ priority, but if they miss out on the Napoli goal machine they could turn their attention to Leao as an alternative.

