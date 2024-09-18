Chelsea eye 43-goal machine as backup to elite striker, with transfer ‘likely’ amid three-club push

Chelsea are reportedly keeping the option of signing Viktor Gyokeres ‘open’ next summer, as they are expected to move for Victor Osimhen first in January.

The Blues hunted for a new No.9 throughout the summer. That was despite Nicolas Jackson bagging 17 goals in all competitions last season, having only been signed last summer.

Napoli striker Osimhen was the main target, but the Blues were unable to get him through the door.

According to Caught Offside, they are ‘expected to try again’ for him in January.

While he is on loan at Galatasaray, there is a break clause in that loan, which would allow Chelsea and nine other clubs the chance at getting him through the door.

If that is not possible, the Blues have a monstrous striker in reserve. The report states Sporting CP man Gyokeres is an ‘option’ being kept ‘open’ by Chelsea. They have competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

It is stated the trio ‘look like the main names’ for Gyokeres, and that Spurs have ‘shown the strongest interest’ so far.

More clubs in the mix for Gyokeres

But TEAMtalk understands that it is not only those sides who want to snare the Swede.

Indeed, Gyokeres is a player who is liked a lot by Arsenal.

They have a list of five strikers who they would like to sign next summer, and after registering an interest in the Sporting man previously, he remains on that list.

Whether or not that has any bearing on interest from their Premier League rivals remains to be seen.

Chelsea targeting major improvements

It is not just up top where Chelsea want to sign new players.

In the midfield, they are said to be tracking Jamal Musiala and Angel Gomes. Both players have long lists of admirers in the Premier League beyond the Blues.

At the back, they are also keen on seeing Marc Guehi return to the club.

But Liverpool want him, too, and it’s been suggested that the Crystal Palace centre-back is not enamoured with a return to Stamford Bridge, with the treatment of Chelsea stars not fantastic, and he is therefore likely to assess better options.

In terms of outbounds, Ben Chilwell is said to be open-minded to an exit, having not played yet this season.

But Noni Madueke is going nowhere, having been handed untouchable status, following a hat-trick in his first game of the season, which came not long after Chelsea considered selling him.

How do Gyokeres and Osimhen compare

While Gyokeres is on Chelsea’s radar, reports suggest that attempts to get Osimhen through the door will be made first.

Gyokeres is only in his second top-flight season, so it is difficult to judge him over a long period of time, where Osimhen has had four Serie A seasons and one in Ligue 1, all of which saw him net at least 10 goals.

But last season, Gyokeres outscored him by 26 goals in all competitions. In 50 games, the Swede bagged 43 goals, including 29 in Liga Portugal.

Osimhen played much fewer games, 32, and scored 15 Serie A goals and two in the Champions League, for a total of 17.

Gyokeres’ goals-per-game ratio was 0.86, while Osimhen’s was 0.53. It must be said that the Serie A is one of the top five leagues in Europe, though, while Liga Portugal’s standard is seen to be lower.

