Chelsea are exploring the goalkeeper market for a new No 1 starter and reports claim two elite stoppers starring at Euro 2024 are in their sights.

It’s fair to say there are more questions than answers in Chelsea’s heavily congested goalkeeping department right now.

Robert Sanchez was bought from Brighton to become the new No 1 last summer. The Spaniard did okay in his first season at Stamford Bridge, though it was perhaps telling that he was not reinstated as the starting goalkeeper upon returning from a mid-season knee injury.

Instead, former boss Mauricio Pochettino kept faith in Djorde Petrovic who in truth, did very little wrong in his 23 Premier League appearances.

Elsewhere, Kepa Arrizabalaga will return to west London once his loan spell with Real Madrid concludes.

The Blues also have USA international Gabriel Slonina on their books, with the 20-year-old impressing while loaned to Belgian side Eupen last term. Veteran Marcus Bettinelli is contracted until 2026 and is on hand to provide cover should it ever be required.

Reports have differed as to whether Sanchez will be backed by new boss Enzo Maresca moving forwards.

Some have stated Maresca is a fan of the Spain international who’ll re-take the starting shirt from Petrovic. Others have reported the exact opposite and even suggested a summer exit is on the cards.

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Chelsea have seemingly adopted the latter of those two approaches to Sanchez.

Chelsea eyeing Portugal and Slovenia goalkeepers

That’s because the outlet state Chelsea are sizing up Porto’s Diogo Costa and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid and want one of the pair to become their new starter.

Costa and Oblak are both at Euro 2024 and the pair are the undisputed number ones for Portugal and Slovenia respectively.

Caught Offside state 24-year-old Costa and 31-year-old Oblak are being considered for transfer by the Blues.

Prior reports have claimed Chelsea have been in contact with Costa’s camp to ascertain his thoughts on moving to Stamford Bridge. A transfer for the Porto ace could cost as much as £65m.

Oblak, meanwhile, has been transfer-listed by Atleti who hope to sign a younger replacement this summer. Oblak can reportedly be bought for the much more modest sum of €30m/£25.4m.

Of course, signing Oblak would represent a dramatic shift in transfer policy from Chelsea who have overwhelmingly targeted younger stars since Todd Boehly and co took charge.

However, TEAMtalk has been told the Blues would be prepared to make the odd exception for top tier stars.

Oblak isn’t known for being all that comfortable with his feet which may dissuade Maresca from favouring the Slovenian.

Maresca features a possession-based style and in an ideal world, would have a keeper between the sticks who can act as an extra outfield player when in possession.

Nonetheless, Oblak remains one of the game’s great goalkeepers with his hands and has won LaLiga’s Zamora Trophy on five occasions.

That award is given to the goalkeeper who produced the lowest goals conceded per game ratio over the course of a season.

