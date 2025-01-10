Chelsea have reportedly been working ‘extensively’ to identify a new striker to sign, and have landed on Sporting CP man Conrad Harder, an alternative to Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea, though in possession of nine-goal striker Nicolas Jackson, are never satisfied. They’re fourth in the Premier League, and want to improve upon their attacking options.

They have been linked with a number of big-name strikers of late.

According to TBRFootball, they have been doing ‘extensive’ work to find a new No.9, and are looking closely at Sporting youngster Harder as an option.

That comes after former Blues man Jason Cundy told Christopher Nkunku to up sticks: “I feel for Nkunku because he’s caught between two positions. He’s not a number nine and he can’t play ten so where is his best role?” he said on talkSPORT.

“The whole role of number nine has been left down to Jackson this season and Nkunku doesn’t do that job when he’s given the chance.

“I think he will probably have to think about his future at the club because there is no role for him in this system and Maresca has no place for him. He’s using him because he feels like he has to.”

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals

Harder and Gyokeres parallels

Harder was signed as something of a replacement for Gyokeres at Sporting, who it’s believed will be leaving soon. He’s able to learn from him for the time being before potentially taking his spot if the Swede leaves and he doesn’t.

There are parallels between the strikers and their current situations. Harder’s seven goals this season are better than he ever scored in a campaign before, and Gyokeres hit the heights when he joined Sporting, netting more than 40 goals last season, and 31 already this term.

Both men are Scandinavian – Harder from Norway and Gyokeres from Sweden. The former, though, is yet to make his senior international debut – he is only 19 – while his team-mate has shown explosive form on the world stage.

It’s believed Harder could be available for €50million (£42m/$51.5m) despite having an €80million (£66.9m/$82.4m) release clause.

Gyokeres also has a high release clause, but would apparently be able to leave for €83.6million (£70m/$86.1m).

Chelsea have also been linked with Gyokeres previously, and it still wouldn’t be a surprise if they went after him, but Harder is the man being looked at presently, as per the report. He is also being courted by Arsenal and West Ham.

Chelsea round-up: Blues consider Man Utd hijack

Chelsea have added Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes to their shortlist, per reports, after it was revealed he’d be eager to join up with former manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The Blues could also hurt United by landing Kobbie Mainoo, though Fabrizio Romano has stated the Red Devils are not in a “desperate situation” yet.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea forward Joao Felix could look to exit the club in order to reignite his career, having struggled to truly get going since his summer move to Stamford Bridge.

And though the Blues are eager to bring Marc Guehi back to the club, Crystal Palace don’t want to see him leave, per TEAMtalk sources.

Chelsea quiz: higher or lower