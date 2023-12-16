Chelsea face £35m demand for Italy centre-back as Serie A side stand firm after rejected bid

Alessandro Buongiorno and Rafael Toloi walk off the field after Italy game

Chelsea have reportedly been tracking Alessandro Buongiorno in recent weeks after Torino rejected a £21.5million offer from a ‘big team’ as they’re holding out for £35million.

Despite the fact Chelsea bought five defenders last summer, the backline was not as solid as they’d have hoped. Indeed, they shipped 47 goals in the Premier League, finishing with a goal difference of minus nine.

Another centre-back in Axel Disasi joined the club this summer, with Levi Colwill also making it through to the first team after a loan at Brighton last term.

Indeed, a number of defensive changes have been made at Stamford Bridge of late, but Mauricio Pochettino still seems to be unhappy.

It’s not much of a surprise that’s the case, with the Blues currently stuck half way down the table.

January additions are a necessity, according to Pochettino, and that could see changes made in a number of positions.

The defence is one area that could be improved upon, with sources recently telling TEAMtalk that Borussia Monchengladbach man Nico Elvedi is a frontrunner.

He’s not the only central defender it looks like Chelsea will be going after.

Chelsea heavily scouting Buongiorno

Indeed, according to The Sun, Pochettino’s side are tracking highly-rated Torino centre-back Buongiorno.

It’s said Chelsea’s scouting department have been tracking his recent games and are going to continue watching him over the festive period.

They’re not the only club that are interested in him, though.

Indeed, Italian giants Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma are all said to be following Buongiorno, too.

Blues must pay £35million

One of those sides may have already been stung by Torino in their chase.

The Sun states that the northern side have ‘already received an offer from one of Italy’s big teams’ worth £21.5million.

However, they rejected it in the belief they could ‘get more’ from a Premier League outfit.

If there’s one side who will throw caution to the wind and pay a large sum because it’s demanded of them, it’s Chelsea.

Torino are said to be ‘holding out’ for an offer of £35million. It would be unsurprising if the Blues were to pay that in order to strengthen their defence.

