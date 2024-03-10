Chelsea to fast-track devastating end to midfielder’s Blues career as FFP ties Boehly’s hands

Conor Gallagher is almost certain to be sold before June 30 as Todd Boehly rushes to save Chelsea from FFP sanctions

Chelsea will reportedly plan to sell Conor Gallagher before June 30 to balance their finances, as they’re currently unable to offer him a new contract and will need to get him off the books.

Gallagher’s been one of very few impressive players at Stamford Bridge this season. He and Cole Palmer have been the two standouts, with their consistency putting them on another level to other Chelsea assets.

Gallagher is an important cog in Mauricio Pochettino’s system, and the manager has shown that by handing him the captain’s armband on occasion.

But the Chelsea board do not seem to share the manager’s feelings towards the midfielder.

They were open to his sale in January, and reports have continually suggested that he’ll become available this summer.

That’s largely due to the fact Gallagher’s sale would bring in pure profit, which would help balance the books after massive spending over the past few transfer windows.

He’s not the only homegrown player that could be on the move, with TEAMtalk sources stating the Blues might well let Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah go, too.

Pochettino has campaigned for Gallagher to be given a new contract, though, and according to Football Insider, the board have actually attempted to heed his advice.

Chelsea can’t offer Gallagher new deal

His current contract is up in 2025, and despite the fact the board are said to have begun talks over a new one, the report states they have now ‘completely stalled’.

That’s as Chelsea reported losses of £90million over the last financial year, in addition to around £120million the previous year.

As such, their financial situation now means they are ‘unable to discuss an improved deal’ for Gallagher.

And with the summer window the last chance to make a decent fee, given the midfielder will only have a year left on his deal by the time that comes around, a sale is almost certain.

Blues to fast-track Gallagher sale

In fact, it could come at the first available juncture, with Football Insider stating there is ‘huge pressure’ for the sale to come before the June 30 cutoff for financial reporting.

Financial FairPlay rules state clubs cannot lose over £105million over three years without sanctions being brought upon them.

The Blues are over that limit, and as such Gallagher’s sale is likely to be before the cutoff so Chelsea can save themselves.

It’s likely that the aforementioned sales of Broja and Chalobah will also be before then as they scramble to make back the required amount.

Tottenham will be licking their lips over the Gallagher news, as with the Blues backed into a corner, they know they absolutely have to sell, and could get the midfielder for below the club’s valuation of him if nobody else approaches.

