Chelsea’s hierarchy are growing increasingly concerned that Liam Rosenior has lost the confidence of the dressing room, raising the very real possibility of an immediate managerial change, TEAMtalk understands.

Following Wednesday’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton, TEAMtalk revealed that there were already worries among senior figures at Stamford Bridge.

Those concerns are now understood to have deepened, with unrest among the playing squad emerging as a key issue behind the scenes.

Sources indicate that doubts are no longer centred purely on results, but on whether Rosenior still has the full backing of his players during a difficult run of form.

TEAMtalk understands that recent tensions within the squad have only added to those concerns.

A rift involving Enzo Fernandez – after the midfielder’s club suspension, a decision Rosenior is believed to have backed – is thought to have caused friction in the dressing room, contributing to a growing sense of disharmony among the group.

Chelsea have suffered a dramatic slump in recent weeks, and while the club had previously remained committed to their long-term plan under Rosenior, the situation is becoming increasingly fragile.

We can now reveal that the club’s hierarchy are actively weighing up whether a change in the dugout is required – and that decision could come sooner rather than later.

Liam Rosenior could be sacked before FA Cup semi-final

Indeed, there is a growing possibility that action could be taken ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley.

The Blues are acutely aware of the importance of that fixture, both on and off the pitch, and could be emboldened to swing the axe as a result.

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While no final decision has been made as of late-Wednesday afternoon, the mood internally is shifting.

Sources tell us Rosenior’s position is now under serious threat as Chelsea assess their next steps.

With pressure mounting and player sentiment a growing concern, the coming hours and days are shaping up to be pivotal in determining whether Chelsea stick with their current head coach or opt for a decisive change at a crucial point in the season.

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