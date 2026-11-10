Chelsea to fend Barcelona off for crucial star as second source confirms Alonso plan

Chelsea are looking to tie down Levi Colwill amid Barcelona interest

Chelsea are planning to tie down a crucial star in hopes that they can fend off interest from Barcelona for good, according to a second source following TEAMtalk information.

A few Blues stars have been of interest to Barca of late. Following a stellar first season at Stamford Bridge, Joao Pedro made his way onto the Spanish giants’ radar.

Defender Levi Colwill, who’s played more minutes than all but three players this term, is now linked.

Reports emerged of late that Chelsea would shockingly be open to the sale of the defender for £65-75million, amid interest from Barca and Liverpool.

However, Football Insider have since become the second source to state that the Blues in fact want to tie Colwill down to a new deal.

They state the London club wants to further extend a contract which already runs until 2029.

The hopes are that they can engage in talks over a deal to ensure they aren’t going to lose their star in the middle of a campaign.

Further to that, they say Chelsea are hopeful a new contract would ‘fend off the interest from Barcelona for good.’

READ MORE: Chelsea ready to approve January exit as Celtic, Blackburn explore moves for £17m star

Sources reveal Levi Colwill contract hopes

TEAMtalk had already revealed that the Blues were looking to tie Colwill down to a new deal.

Insider Graeme Bailey reported the defender’s extension was to become a priority in 2027.

Amid confirmed interest from Liverpool, Chelsea are hoping to tie down one of the Premier League’s most impressive central defenders.

The Reds continue to admire Colwill, as they have done previously, amid an assessment of their long-term options.

But Chelsea have never considered sanctioning his exit, and they are not going to do so now.

The reveal from TEAMtalk sources came before there were any links with Barcelona, and it seems the Blues are now all the more keen on tying down their star as a result of them.