Chelsea fighting losing battle with top Tottenham target ready to quit after Pochettino decision

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could reportedly decide to quit if he’s dropped from the starting XI, as Tottenham remain on his tail.

The millions spent at Stamford Bridge over the past few transfer windows are yet to yield many results. In not long over a year since Todd Boehly took control of the club, Chelsea have spent nearly £1billion.

Last season, the Blues could only manage a 12th-placed finish, as players struggled to gel together.

For a club the size of Chelsea, they’d have expected to be much higher in the league come the end of the season, especially having shelled so much money.

This summer saw more cash splashed, and that’s yet to translate to on-field results.

After five games, the Blues, under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, find themselves 14th in the Premier League table, having won just one game.

It’s clear that the massive spend is yet to come off, and that could cause further problems down the line.

A number of academy players – Mason Mount, Calum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek – have all been sold as Chelsea attempt to stay in line with Financial FairPlay regulations as a result of their major spending.

Gallagher could quit as a result

Midfield man Gallagher could now quit as a consequence of Chelsea’s spending. Football Insider reports the Englishman ‘could change his stance on quitting if he loses his place in the side before January’.

He was the subject of interest from a few sides in the summer, but wanted to stay in order to ‘fight for’ new manager Pochettino, hoping he’d be given a chance in his side.

He has been, having started every game so far this season, and even captaining the Blues twice.

But £58million summer addition Romeo Lavia is yet to play, and £115million man Moises Caicedo has hardly touched the pitch – both would surely be in Pochettino’s thoughts when they’re available.

With potential pressure on Gallagher, if he’s ousted, he could apparently choose to leave the club.

Tottenham ramp up Chelsea pressure

Tottenham could be an ideal destination for him if he is to quit the Stamford Bridge project. The north London outfit were keen in the summer, lodging a bid for him, and it’s said they are ‘considering a return’ in January.

It’s said Gallagher’s Chelsea future could be decided by the financial situation.

Indeed, they might need to sell him, with Financial FairPlay surely still hovering over them. It’s also been report they would consider the sale for the right price, and Tottenham could well benefit from that decision.

With the odds stacking up against the Blues, they certainly could be in danger of losing the star, and their major spending might be the cause of the promising youngster heading out the door.

