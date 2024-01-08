Chelsea fighting Real Madrid for £20m January transfer after conceding dream target is too expensive

Chelsea have aborted their pursuit of a dream centre-back buy, with a report claiming the first move has been made for a more modestly-priced Real Madrid target.

The Blues don’t lack for options in the centre-half position, though there are questions hanging over plenty in Mauricio Pochettino’s defence.

Thiago Silva is out of contract at the end of the season and there’s been no indication he’ll be offered an extension so far.

Wesley Fofana’s Blues career has been dogged by injury, while Benoit Badiashile has struggled on the rare occasions he’s been fit this term.

Axel Disasi has just about justified his £39m price tag so far, while Levi Colwill continues to be utilised in the left-back position more than centrally. Trevoh Chalobah, meanwhile, is up for sale.

As you might expect, Chelsea are keen to sign a new centre-back to help clear the fog at the heart of their defence.

According to the Sun, the Blues fixed their gaze on Benfica and Portugal ace, Antonio Silva, and even cooked up a cash-plus-player offer involving Armando Broja.

20-year-old Silva is a regular at the back for Benfica and has already made seven appearances for his country despite his tender age.

Benfica have proven themselves a fantastic proving ground for rising stars in recent years and have collected huge fees for the likes of Ruben Dias, Enzo Fernandez and Darwin Nunez.

Silva’s current contract with Benfica doesn’t expire until 2027 and also contains a release clause worth an even €100m.

Chelsea can’t finance Silva deal in January

Benfica are adamant they won’t sell this month for a penny less than the full release fee. As such, Fabrizio Romano declared a deal is mightily difficult to pull off for Chelsea as well as fellow admirer Manchester United.

“A deal that probably won’t be happening this January, however, is one for Antonio Silva,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Despite latest rumours about Chelsea, I’m hearing no updates so far and all sources expect any deal to be more than difficult in January as Benfica don’t want to sell him.

“Manchester United have scouted him multiple times and he remains one of the players they like but not for now, he’s probably going to be too expensive in January.”

Blues turn to LaLiga

Per the latest from the Sun, Chelsea have wasted no time moving on from Silva and are now targeting Athletic Bilbao’s Aitor Paredes.

The report states Chelsea have ‘lined up’ the 23-year-old and hope to complete a deal this month.

The first step towards doing just that has reportedly been taken, with the report adding Chelsea have approached Athletic and asked the club to name a price for the right-footer.

Athletic have been reluctant to quote a figure so far, though the report claims a fee in the £20m range should be enough to seal a deal.

The Blues have scouted Paredes on no fewer than seven occasions this season. Paredes has starred for Athletic who sit fourth in LaLiga and is believed to be in contention for a place in Spain’s Euro 2024 squad despite being yet to make his senior debut.

Among the characteristics that have convinced Chelsea Paredes is worth signing are the player’s athleticism, ball-playing abilities, strength and recovery pace.

Paredes is also understood to be a target for Real Madrid who have problems at the back. Eder Militao and David Alaba are both sidelined with ACL injuries.

