Chelsea will turn an eye-watering profit on a rarely-used player after Fabrizio Romano gave his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation to the latest Blues deal.

Chelsea aim to attack the final days of the window and fully intend to sign both Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho. If manager Enzo Maresca gets his way, a new centre-back will also arrive following Levi Colwill suffering an ACL injury.

Having already splashed the cash on the likes of Jorrel Hato, Jamie Gittens, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, to name just four, exits are required to ensure the spending isn’t over.

News broke earlier on Wednesday of Renato Veiga agreeing personal terms with LaLiga side, Villarreal.

Veiga, 22, joined Chelsea last summer in a deal worth roughly €14m. After featuring sparingly in the first half of the season he was loaned to Juventus to round out the campaign.

And after just one year on Chelsea’s books, Veiga will now embark on a new chapter with Villarreal after a club-to-club agreement was struck.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Villarreal agree deal to sign Renato Veiga on permanent move from Chelsea, here we go!

“Agreement with player and also with Chelsea on €29.5m package add-ons included and also heavy sell-on clause.

“Record transfer for Villarreal after exclusive story last week.”

At €29.5m, Chelsea are generating more than double what they paid for a player who made just one Premier League start for the club.

That price point will also smash Villarreal’s record for their most expensive signing. The current record is held by Arnaut Danjuma by way of his €23.5m arrival from Bournemouth in 2021.

