Chelsea finally have ‘top Premier League striker’ in the pipeline as five key traits convince pundit

New Chelsea recruit Nicolas Jackson has all the attributes to become a “top Premier League striker” when he starts scoring, Scott Minto has claimed.

Chelsea signed Jackson from Villarreal this summer after he scored 13 goals last season. In recent years, it has been hard for the Blues to settle on a reliable centre-forward. Even players who have been prolific elsewhere, like Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, have struggled to replicate their standards at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson scored on his third appearance for Chelsea, but is yet to find the net again in the four outings that have followed. TEAMtalk understands that while he remains appreciated by his new club, they are making plans to sign another striker in January.

However, if Jackson is afforded some patience, he could become the remedy to Chelsea’s attacking woes, according to the club’s former defender Minto.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit said: “I really like Nicolas Jackson, and I think if you give him time, he will be a top Premier League striker.

“I look at him and he’s strong, he is fast, he has defenders hanging off him, he’s sharp, he wants to work back for the team.

“The only thing he is lacking at the moment, which kind of is important, is sticking the ball in the back of the net.”

Jackson could win doubters over like Drogba

Minto continued: “But Didier Drogba, when he first came to Chelsea, some of the Chelsea fans weren’t having him straight away. He took a bit of time to settle.

“I really like him [Jackson], and I am telling you there is a really good player there.”

Coincidentally, Drogba was namechecked by Jackson as one of his former Chelsea idols when he completed his move to the club.

The 22-year-old is under contract with Chelsea until 2031, so should have plenty of time ahead to prove himself in the Premier League. He will be unable to at the next opportunity, though, since he has already picked up a one-game suspension for his fifth booking of the season.

Before Chelsea get back in Premier League action against Fulham in a week’s time, they have a Carabao Cup clash against Brighton to attend to in midweek.

