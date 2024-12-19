Benjamin Sesko is on the radar of Chelsea, TEAMtalk can reveal

Chelsea have made contact to discuss a potential move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko after their departure from the Champions League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea are starting to move decisively in their search for a new striker. In addition to Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen, who are still firmly on the Blues’ shortlist, we reported that in recent days the club coached by Enzo Maresca has asked for updated information on Dusan Vlahovic, and this option, at the moment, does not seem to be that hot.

This is why Chelsea are not stopping and continue to talk to agents and intermediaries about other profiles that are considered ideal for strengthening the attack.

It is no coincidence that recently, after RB Leipzig’s definitive exit from the Champions League, Chelsea asked for updates on Sesko, who has been included in the list of potential Blues targets for next summer.

Chelsea have not yet made a decision, given that the list of names is very long, but they are certainly thinking of taking advantage of this complicated European moment for Leipzig to try to obtain a more advantageous price.

For his part, Sesko feels ready for the big leap to the Premier League and, despite having renewed his contract a few months ago until 2029, this season could be his last at the Red Bull club.

Premier League rivals such as Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the signing of Sesko in recent months.

Chelsea round-up: Two stars to be canned

TEAMtalk is also aware that the Blues are prepared to see the back of Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka in January, with interest in both men.

We are also aware that Mykhailo Mudryk believes he failed a drugs test due to a banned substance being in his food, and expects the second test to come back all clear.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United are both hopeful of securing a deal for Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Blues could lose Malo Gusto, though, with the right-back on the radar or Liverpool, as per reports.

