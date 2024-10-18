Chelsea will refuse to allow Cole Palmer to return to Manchester City

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to negotiate the exit of Cole Palmer with his former club Manchester City, amid the uncertainty over the future off Kevin De Bruyne at the Premier League giants.

Palmer has become one of the most influential players in the Premier League with Chelsea. He has risen through the ranks following relative obscurity at City.

And that he is now one of the very best that England has to offer has seemingly piqued the interest of his former employers.

Indeed, Football Insider cites rumours about the regret of City in allowing Palmer to leave in the summer of 2023, ahead of a potential ‘sensational’ return there.

It’s believed he’s wanted as the heir to De Bruyne at the Etihad, given uncertainty over his future.

But the report states Chelsea will not entertain offers for their superstar.

Indeed, the report reveals the Blues are unwilling to negotiate over the exit of Palmer, suggesting there is no price that could change their mind.

City eyeing £125m Palmer raid

Reports of City’s interest in re-signing Palmer were first issued in Spain, with the suggestion that the Premier League champions were willing to part with £125million for him.

Given they sold Palmer for £42.5million, that would be an enormous rise in valuation.

It would also be the highest figure paid for a Premier League player ever.

But Football Insider suggests it would have to instead be a world-record fee, though even then, the likelihood of Chelsea parting with one of the Premier League’s very best seems unlikely.

Chelsea round-up: Exits likely

Though Palmer is seemingly being kept under wraps, that will not be the same for some of the Blues’ players.

Cesare Casadei has been urged to find another club, given a lack of minutes under Enzo Maresca.

There is also interest from both Real Madrid and Liverpool in youngster Josh Acheampong.

Meanwhile, both Carney Chukwuemeka and Romeo Lavia are on the radar of Barcelona, leading to an internal spat at the Spanish club.

Ben Chilwell, looking likely to be pushed out in January, is now on the radar of Napoli, who could spoil Manchester United’s plans for the left-back.

But with the Blues ready to let go of Chilwell, they already have a replacement in mind, AZ Alkmaar’s David Moller Wolfe.

Palmer on hot streak

Cole Palmer, Premier League stats for Chelsea this season

It is clear to see why Chelsea don’t want to see the back of Palmer, given he’s started the season in red-hot form, after 25 goals and 15 assists in all competitions last season.

His tally in seven games this season is better than it was in all 41 games he played at City.