Chelsea are reportedly ‘willing to pay’ around £83million to land Alexander Isak, and though that’s some way below his asking price, Newcastle are said to be ‘carefully considering’ an offer of that price.

The Blues have bounced back from a drop in form over the last couple of seasons to contend near the top of the table this term. After finishing 12th and sixth in the last two campaigns, they’re second in the Premier League at the moment.

They have continued looking for a new striker despite Nicolas Jackson being largely consistent this term.

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea have made enquiries over the signing of Newcastle’s Isak.

A fresh report from Fichajes states they are ‘willing to pay’ almost €100million (£82.8m/$105.8m) for him.

It is believed an offer of that value is one the Magpies are ‘carefully considering’.

Isak valued way higher

However, TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle are going to ask for £115million if they are to part ways with Isak.

That means there is around £32million between what Chelsea are willing to pay and what Eddie Howe’s side would accept.

With that said, it’s unlikely that they would consider the sale.

The Blues would seemingly need to get closer to Isak’s valuation if they were to get him, especially with Arsenal also hot on his heels, which means they could miss out.

Chelsea round-up: Man Utd could help Blues man shine

Amid a poor spell at Chelsea, Emmanuel Petit has suggested Mykhailo Mudryk could shine at Manchester United.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware the Blues are looking to offload centre-back Axel Disasi.

The Blues also have interest in Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu, but he’s emerged as a concrete target for United.

And manager Enzo Maresca feels Chelsea can “dominate English football” in the next five to ten years.

Isak’s last two seasons