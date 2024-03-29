Chelsea forward ‘increasingly tempted’ by exit route he once turned down to ensure escape from Blues

Romelu Lukaku could agree to a Saudi move to ensure he escapes from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly growing ‘increasingly tempted’ by moving to the Saudi Pro League if it guarantees him a permanent exit from Chelsea.

Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge in 2021 for £97.5million, seven years after he left the club initially, failed spectacularly. He’d banged in 47 Serie A goals in the previous two seasons with Inter Milan, and seemed as if he warranted the massive fee.

But in one season back in London, the striker managed eight Premier League goals, and quickly suggested in the media that he wanted to go back to Inter.

He did so for a season, before moving to Roma this term, where he has scored 18 goals in all competitions.

That means that three seasons after Chelsea dropped almost £100million on the striker, they’ve seen him for just one of those, and wasted a whole lot of money.

Their pockets could be hurting even more once they get Lukaku off the books, as it’s suggested Roma could sign him for just £30million, meaning the Blues would have lost almost £70million on their initial outlay.

But despite the fact Lukaku is having his most productive season since leaving Inter at the end of 2020/21 season, he might not want to make the move to his current club.

Indeed, it’s reported he is considering an avenue he once turned down.

Lukaku ‘increasingly tempted’ by Saudi move

The Belgian was being courted by the Saudi Pro League before he was loaned to Roma, and would have reportedly been paid a near £43million salary, but did not want to go.

Now, though, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports he is ‘growing increasingly tempted’ by the idea of playing in Saudi Arabia.

It’s said he is ‘willing to consider a future’ in the country ‘if it would guarantee him a permanent move away from Chelsea’.

His return clearly did not work, and given he had no interest of being at Stamford Bridge within months of his return, it’s no surprise he doesn’t want to be there now either.

Roma could allow striker to leave

While Roma have an option to make Lukaku’s loan with them permanent, they may be willing to let him go.

Indeed, it’s said they ‘do not appear to be interested’ in bringing him on board full-time.

That’s despite the fact he’s outscored the next-highest goalscorer, Paulo Dybala, by four goals in all competitions.

It remains to be seen if a Saudi club will make another push for him, but if that happens, he’d duly oblige to the move, and it seems Chelsea would as well.

