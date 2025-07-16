A Chelsea star is reportedly ready to ‘accept a pay cut’ after he snubbed two offers, to return to his former side, which is the ‘only’ move he wants.

The Blues have a few players on their books who haven’t been cutting it for them. The likes of Djordje Petrovic, Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell and Joao Felix spent time out on loan last season.

That Petrovic has since been sold to Bournemouth shows the Blues are more than happy to be ruthless with some of their players.

That certainly seems to be the word to describe what will happen with Felix – a man who was loaned in a few seasons ago, then signed permanently last summer, only to now be placed up for sale.

The best place for him may be back at Benfica, where he started his career with 20 goals and nine assists in his first campaign, and it’s reported by Caught Offside that the forward ‘only wants’ to return there.

The Chelsea man has said to have turned down approaches from Porto and Flamengo with Benfica in mind, and is ‘set to accept a pay cut’ in order to return there.

Felix’s wages to change once more

Felix earns a reported £130,000 per week at Chelsea, which is less than he was making when he first went on loan there, but far more than he made when he played for Benfica in his youth.

In his first season of professional football, it’s believed Felix was making just under £4,000 per week. As such, the Portuguese side might not have a huge lot to offer him, but it doesn’t seem the forward cares.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can confirm that Felix wants to return to his boyhood club, referred to as the “club of his heart” by sources.

As such, we are aware he is happy to earn less than he is at Chelsea, though the Portuguese club only want to pay €25million (£21.7m) in transfer fees, though the Blues want £45million, per TEAMtalk sources.

Chelsea round-up: Blues back for Maignan

TEAMtalk is aware that Mike Maignan still features high on Chelsea’s list of goalkeeper reinforcements.

However, AC Milan are holding firm on their £22million valuation, which the Blues don’t think he’s worth given his contract is up next summer.

TEAMtalk sources also state that the Blues are currently the frontrunners for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

They could let a forward go in the opposite direction, as United are reported to be interest in signing Nicolas Jackson.

