Chelsea decided against paying just €50million to sign a Barcelona midfielder with a “superior” skillset who’s been likened to club legend Frank Lampard.

The Blues were on the verge of signing a new midfielder in the summer, with an agreement set for Lamine Camara. Enzo Fernandez was leaving for Manchester City and the Monaco man was seen as a top replacement.

But the Ligue 1 side reneged on the agreement in the final hour of the summer window, and the Blues were left without a replacement.

They have previously been linked with Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez, who is in stunning form, with four goals and two assists in four games this season. He looks a perfect Fernandez replacement, but the opportunity to get him for a low price will surely now be gone.

In 2025, Chelsea were reportedly quoted just €50million (£43m) for Lopez’s services, but decided against the transfer.

Journalist Kevin Hatchard, speaking on talkSPORT, has hailed the midfielder as one of the best at Barca now.

He said: “He’s just a phenomenal footballer and really underrated. I think if you ask most people to name a load of Barcelona stars, he wouldn’t be that high on that list.

“But I think he’s getting better and better all the time, and he’s a player that I think… not Lamine [Yamal] levels, but I think he’s a top, top player.”

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Fermin Lopez likened to Frank Lampard

To further Chelsea’s woes in having missed out on signing Lopez, fellow journalist Andy Brassell has likened him to club legend midfielder Lampard, who scored 211 goals in a Blues shirt.

Brassell said: “I think back to Hansi Flick’s first season. I went to the game where they beat Bayern 4-1 in the Champions League. He was the best player on the pitch in that, he was unbelievable.

“He does that Frank Lampard thing of getting into the box late. If you think of all those other players that can do that, and have been able to do that over the years, he’s got superior technical ability to any of them. The mobility is incredible, the engine is incredible.

“I think when you look at the goal that he set up just after half-time for Raphinha, which killed the game, he runs about 70 yards to get the ball and tap in.

“There’s just so much about him, it’s remarkable to think that he would be a Chelsea player now if Chelsea had said, ‘Yes, we will pay €50m for him,’ when Barcelona were desperate for money.

“But they thought, ‘They’re trying to rinse us, aren’t they? Because we’re a Premier League club,’ and so they baulked at the price, said no, and the rest is history.”