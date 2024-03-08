Chelsea to fund spectacular Prem rival midfield raid by sacrificing their best player

Bruno Guimaraes is on the list of names to replace Conor Gallagher at Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly pushing ahead with their plans to sell Conor Gallagher and could fund the signing of Bruno Guimaraes through his departure.

Gallagher has been one of the only positives in a rather underwhelming season for the Blues. Indeed, the midfielder has scored four goals and provided six assists in all competitions for a club who are currently 11th in the Premier League.

He has also maintained a decent level throughout the season, whereas some players’ form has been up and down.

That he’s been a good asset, has worn the captain’s armband and, crucially, cares about the club having come through the academy, it’s strange that Chelsea would entertain his sale.

However, it’s been reported for months that they’re planning on doing so.

TEAMtalk reported in January that the Blues were open to offers for Gallagher, though none came, and the midfielder’s form has continued since then, leading Mauricio Pochettino to campaign for the board to offer him a new deal.

To this point they haven’t, and the latest from TEAMtalk sources suggests that Chelsea are going to look to sell him in the summer, as well as former academy pair Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah.

That each man came through Chelsea’s ranks means their sales would go down as pure profit, favourable deals in terms of Financial FairPlay.

Chelsea have Guimaraes on Gallagher replacement list

A report from HITC has reinforced that Chelsea are ‘pushing ahead with plans’ to sell Gallagher in the summer.

And it states they are ‘already looking at potential midfield reinforcement’.

One name on that list is Newcastle man Guimaraes.

Indeed, it’s reported the the Blues ‘have been impressed’ by the Brazilian. He’s been linked with a move away previously, so that might be a transfer that has legs.

It’s unlikely that Gallagher and Guimaraes are streets apart in their valuations, so once the Englishman is off the books, Chelsea could conceivably go after the Magpies man quite easily.

Four more names on Blues’ shortlist

Guimaraes is not the only midfielder Chelsea are keen on replacing Gallagher with, though.

Indeed, HITC states Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are two players they have been keeping tabs on.

They’re also said to be admirers of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Paris Saint-Germain man Vitinha.

It remains to be seen which midfielder Chelsea go for, and if it’s one or more of the players on this list, but it seems increasingly likely Gallagher will be making way for somebody to come through the door.

He was recently named their “best player by a street” by Jeff Stelling, and the pundit is not likely to be the only person perturbed by the Englishman’s exit.

